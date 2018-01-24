Blast near Save the Children in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

A large explosion has struck outside the office of an international NGO in northeastern Afghanistan, according to officials.

The blast, reported early Wednesday morning, occurred next a building home to Save the Children in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, Attaullah Khogyani, a government spokesperson told reporters.

No casualties have been reported, but at least 11 people were taken to hospital following the blast, according to Afghanistan's 1TVNews network.

The majority have sustained light injuries, the broadcaster said, adding that schoolchildren were seen fleeing from the area, which houses a private school and the directorate of women's affairs.

Eyewitnesses have said gunfire is taking place in the vicinity surrounding the explosion, according to Afghanistan's Khaama Press news agency.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

More details to follow ...