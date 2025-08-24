Drug Trafficking on the Dark Web | True Crime Reports

Ross Ulbricht built an empire in the shadows where drugs, weapons, and stolen secrets flowed freely.

Ross Ulbricht built an empire in the shadows—a sprawling digital bazaar called The Silk Road, hidden on the dark web. There, drugs, weapons, and stolen secrets flowed freely, all paid for in untraceable cryptocurrency. To his global clientele, he was a legend: the Dread Pirate Roberts.

But after a dramatic arrest and a staggering double life sentence, Ulbricht’s fate took another twist. Just days into his second term, President Trump pardoned him, sparking outrage and debate. So, did he deserve his punishment? Did justice prevail—or was power at play? And how did a digital outlaw become the ultimate wild card in America’s justice system?

In this episode:

– Nicholas Cristin, Online Crime Professor at Carnegie Mellon University

– David Yaffe-Bellany, Technology Reporter for the New York Times