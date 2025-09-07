The Hidden Victims of China’s One-Child Policy | True Crime Reports

The mother who spent 32 years looking for her missing son.

After her son was kidnapped in 1988, a mother spent 32 years looking for him. Never giving up, she put up over 100,000 flyers and travelled across the country. But little did she know, she wasn’t alone in this nightmare.

As many as 200,000 children go missing in China every year, a number that links back to the 1970s, the one-child policy and a dangerous industry of child trafficking. What’s happening to China’s children?

In this episode:

-Nikwi Hoogland, Founder, Adoptiepedia

-Jingxian Wang, Child Trafficking Expert