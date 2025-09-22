Kenya’s Wildlife Murder Mystery | True Crime Reports

Just as he was preparing to reveal his most explosive findings yet, Esmond was found murdered.

Esmond Bradley Martin spent decades going undercover in the dangerous world of ivory and rhino horn trafficking, risking his life to expose shadowy smuggling rings and the powerful figures protecting them.

But just as he was preparing to reveal his most explosive findings yet, Esmond was found murdered in his grand Nairobi home.

Was this the revenge of an illegal wildlife syndicate he’d finally crossed, or is there more to Esmond’s death? Was it because of his work – or was it a different reason altogether?

In this episode:

-Dr. Paula Kahumbu, conservationist and campaigner

-Dan Stiles, wildlife trade investigator