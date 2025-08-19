A Tiny Island’s Big Secret | True Crime Reports

In a place so isolated, can justice ever truly reach the people who need it most?

Far out in the Pacific, Pitcairn Island was once seen as an untouched paradise. But beneath the tranquil surface, police uncovered years of devastating abuse—crimes against women and girls that everyone knew about, but no one stopped.

When the truth finally emerged, it exploded into a global scandal that shattered lives and exposed a legacy of silence and betrayal. In a place so isolated, can justice ever truly reach the people who need it most?

In this episode:

-Dennis McGookin, Former Detective Superintendent

-Sue Farran, Law Professor at Newcastle University