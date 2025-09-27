Palestinian statehood: Recognition amidst erasure?

After almost 2 years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Western powers have issued synchronised declarations recognising Palestinian statehood – a diplomatic move seemingly born out of the immense public pressure they face. What’s missing from the story is the concrete measures those governments could take to stop the slaughter in Gaza, as well as their complicity by continuing to supply weapons to Israel.

Contributors:

Ines Abdel Razek – Co-director, Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy

Michael Lynk – Former UN special rapporteur, occupied Palestinian territory

Michael Omer-Man – Director Israel-Palestine, DAWN

Seamus Malekafzali – Journalist

On our radar:

Three years into a civil war, Sudan is one of the most underreported stories in the world.

Meenakshi Ravi reports on the near-collapse of the country’s media industry and the journalists trying to break the information blockade.

How Palantir got techno-militiarism trending

Silicon Valley CEOs are increasingly making the case that their technologies can transform the way that wars are fought. And of all the companies involved in this military-tech boom, one stands out: Palantir.

Branding itself as America First, the data analytics firm has won billions of dollars in contracts and makes no apologies for the need to kill people – if that’s what it takes to protect Western interests.

Tariq Nafi reports on how the company sells a sleek, one-click solution to warfare.

Featuring:

Juan Sebastian Pinto – Former Palantir employee

Matt Mahmoudi – Researcher, Amnesty Tech

Elke Schwarz – Author, Death Machines: The Ethics of Violent Technologies