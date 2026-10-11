The scramble to rewrite Biden’s record on Gaza

Three years after the October 7 attacks and the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, there have been a slew of books, podcasts and media appearances revisiting what happened.

Much of this is coming from former Biden officials who are trying to whitewash the administration’s support for Israel and rehabilitate their reputations. They are being welcomed across mainstream media, whilst those with more critical accounts continue to struggle with invitations and access.

Presenter: Richard Gizbert

Contributors:

Connor Echols – Managing editor, Responsible Statecraft

Sarah Leah Whitson – Human rights lawyer

Laura Albast – Fellow, Institute for Palestine Studies

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Diplomatic correspondent, The Washington Sun

On our radar

Hollywood’s big five studios became the big four this week. Skydance sealed one of the biggest media deals in history, buying Warner Bros Discovery, merging it with Paramount and taking control of a range of other outlets, including CNN.

The Listening Post’s Elettra Scrivo looks at how the deal will reshape the news business.

Why is Nigel Farage suddenly receiving so much media scrutiny?

Nigel Farage built his career on hardline anti-immigration rhetoric and has become one of the most recognisable names in British politics. The United Kingdom’s Reform leader has been able to capitalise on what critics say has been a disproportionate amount of attention from the mainstream media.

The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi looks at the media that helped make Farage and the right-wing broadcaster that has become a platform for his political ambitions.

Featuring:

Banseka Kayembe – Founder, Naked Politics

Carol Cadwalladr – Co-founder, The Nerve

Oliver Dean – Assistant editor, Conservative Home