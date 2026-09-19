Doomsday AI: panic, regulation and the China fear

AI’s existential threat to humanity is dominating headlines across the globe. But with so much attention on the fear of a future AI apocalypse, is the media ignoring the damage AI is already causing?

And as AI CEOs join forces to call for regulations, is their motivation about public safety or to secure their grip on the technology’s future?

Contributors:

Leo Schwartz – Reporter, The Information

Sarah Myers West – Co-executive director, AI Now

Aaron Mak – Technology reporter, Politico

Cori Crider – Executive director, Future of Tech Institute

On our radar

NAZA, a documentary that lifts the lid on Israel’s calculated killing of Palestinians, has sparked outrage in Israel and accusations of treason against its Israeli filmmakers. They’ve faced threats from senior government and military officials, as well as journalists and online activists.

Elettra Scrivo reports.

Who gets to publish Africa? Cassava Republic Press and the politics of storytelling

Literature can shape how people see themselves – and how they’re seen by the rest of the world. But before a story reaches a reader, someone – an editor – has to decide if it is worth publishing. For decades, much of African literature was published outside the continent. Twenty years ago, Cassava Republic Press set out to change that, by building a publishing house rooted in Africa.

Tariq Nafi examines how the publisher has helped reshape the industry and whether control over African stories has really come home.

Featuring:

Bibi Bakare-Yusuf – Co-founder and publishing director, Cassava Republic Press

Chika Unigwe – Author and professor of creative writing

Tinashe Mushakavanhu – Assistant professor, Harvard University