Netanyahu’s fight to own the election narrative

With elections one month away, the media discourse in Israel has narrowed in on one question about one man: What did Benjamin Netanyahu know before October 7?

The prime minister is suing the Israeli newspaper that reported the claim, while the right-wing Channel 14 insists none of it matters. Missing from the coverage is any reckoning with what Israel has done in Gaza.

Contributors:

Dan Perry – Author, Ask Questions Later on Substack

Diana Buttu – Human rights lawyer

Ron Skolnik – Political consultant, Partners for Progressive Israel

Yael Berda – Associate professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

On our radar

Donald Trump gathered some of the biggest names in AI this week and got them to agree to regulate themselves. Meenakshi Ravi examines the “morally binding” pact.

Kidfluencers: The business of broadcasting childhood

One of the most popular genres of online content these days is made by children – or rather, made of them.

Family vlogging has become one of the internet’s most profitable genres. But questions remain over its stars’ labour protections and ability to consent to what is published about them. The Listening Post’s Tariq Nafi looks at the business of broadcasting childhood.

Featuring:

Caymi Barrett – Former child influencer

Fortesa Latifi – Author, Like, Follow, Subscribe

Sarah Adams – Founder, Mom.Uncharted