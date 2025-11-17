Does ‘America First’ make the US weaker?

Former US diplomat Michael McFaul says US foreign policy is stuck between Cold War memories and ‘America First.’

In the 1990s, the US had no competition in global affairs, and Americans supported the ideas of globalisation, alliances and “spreading democracy.” But today, many Americans prefer to isolate themselves from the rest of the world, and the West is becoming less democratic, argues Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia.

McFaul tells host Steve Clemons that long-term prosperity and security won’t be achieved if the US thinks it “can act like cowboys and bully whoever we want”. And the US won’t be a role model for other nations when it “acts like the other autocracies in the world”.