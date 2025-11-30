Trump says US economy is in a ‘golden age’. Do Americans agree?

Economist Peter Atwater argues the US economy resembles that of the ‘Gilded Age’ – extreme wealth amid abject poverty.

United States President Donald Trump insists he’s “created the greatest economy in the history of our country”, but to middle-class and poor Americans, argues economist Peter Atwater, the president sounds out of touch.

Atwater tells host Steve Clemons that the economy has taken on a “K” shape, where the arrow pointing up indicates more wealth for the already rich, while the rest are pushed downward.

Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor of New York City earlier this month brought the US’s “affordability crisis” to the forefront, as more people wrestle with the rising cost of food, housing and basics – amid a “no hire” job market.