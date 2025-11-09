Were local US elections a wake-up call for Trump and the Republicans?

Republican strategist John Feehery says Trump needs to pay attention to the economic hardships of Americans.

After the capital of capitalism voted for socialism and Democrats in two states trounced Republicans, United States President Donald Trump is worried that he won’t be able to impose his domestic vision for the nation, Republican strategist John Feehery argues.

Feehery tells host Steve Clemons that Trump needs to refocus his energy from foreign policy to the domestic concerns facing Americans, especially the cost of living.

On Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City, Feehery says: “Republicans have to be careful because if he turns out to be popular, that could be something that Democrats decide to run on.”