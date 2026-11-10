2026 Midterms: Blue wave or anti-establishment backlash?

Emma Vigeland and Olivia Troye join Josh Rushing to discuss the fallout of the 2026 midterm elections.

The midterms are over, and Democrats have scored a decisive victory, exceeding even their most optimistic expectations. But does this result signal a country turning blue – or a country simply fed up with the status quo? And how much of this was a rejection of a system, rather than an endorsement of the Democratic Party?

Josh Rushing is joined by Emma Vigeland, cohost of The Majority Report, and Olivia Troye, who served as a national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, to unpack the results and what they reveal about the state of American politics.

Contributors:

Emma Vigeland – Cohost, The Majority Report

Olivia Troye – Former national security adviser to Mike Pence