Has the US outgrown the two-party system?

Political parties in the United States are facing growing internal divisions, while voters increasingly question the two-party system.

Josh Rushing explores whether Democrats and Republicans can contain the movements reshaping them, why third parties struggle to gain traction and whether the US political system is capable of making room for a genuine alternative.

Contributors:

Briahna Joy Gray – Host, Bad Faith podcast; former spokesperson for Bernie Sanders

Robby Soave – Libertarian commentator; Host, Rising daily news show