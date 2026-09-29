Has Gaza broken the Israel consensus in the US?

For decades, US support for Israel was one of Washington’s few unbreakable bipartisan positions. The genocide in Gaza has changed that.

Josh Rushing is joined by Matt Duss, former policy adviser to US Senator Bernie Sanders, and Kelley Vlahos, editor-in-chief of Responsible Statecraft, to examine how a war that killed more than 74,000 Palestinians fractured Democratic and Republican coalitions alike – reshaping primaries, campus politics and the terms on which a generation now sees Israel and American power.

Contributors

Matt Duss: Executive vice president, Center for International Policy

Kelley Vlahos: Editor-in-chief, Responsible Statecraft