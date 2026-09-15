What makes these midterms so pivotal?

Al Jazeera’s Josh Rushing talks with United States journalists Krystal Ball and Jude Russo about why the 2026 congressional midterms matter and what’s driving the political conversation.

They look at the big issues shaping voters’s views, from the economy and foreign policy to immigration, AI and the changing media landscape.

Along the way, they explore the growing divides within both major parties and what voters are looking for from Washington.

Presenter: Josh Rushing

Contributors:

Krystal Ball – Co-founder and anchor, Breaking Points

Jude Russo – Editor, The American Conservative