Will the Iran war reshape the global energy order?

As oil markets shift, OPEC’s grip is under pressure, US exports rise, and China drives the push towards renewables.

The US-Israel war on Iran is forcing governments worldwide to rethink where their energy supplies come from and how dependent they are on volatile regions.

And the market is already shifting. US energy exports have hit record highs. The United Arab Emirates is leaving OPEC.

So, as the world adjusts to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, what comes next? For many, the answer is clear.

As fossil fuels get more expensive and subject to wild swings, renewables are becoming harder to ignore.

Once installed, solar panels and wind turbines work regardless of geopolitical instability, but not regardless of the weather.