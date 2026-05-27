Can the US and India repair ties over trade and China?

Rubio’s visit to India comes as Washington seeks closer ties with New Delhi amid trade tensions and energy politics.

A relationship built over decades but strained in recent months.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spent four days in India trying to steady ties after tariff disputes and trade tensions.

Both sides say they are moving towards a broader trade deal. The visit comes at a critical moment.

A global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war has forced India to make urgent choices about where it buys its oil and gas.

Washington wants to sell India more energy supplies, but Russian crude remains cheaper, and China has overtaken the US as India’s biggest trading partner.