Is the West de-risking from China or containing its economy?

As the US and Europe push to reduce reliance on China, Beijing tightens control over supply chains.

For decades, companies flocked to China for cheap manufacturing at scale and speed.

Now, Western governments are pushing businesses to pull production and reduce their commitments.

Beijing is hitting back with sweeping new rules that critics say could make it harder for foreign firms to diversify their supply chains.

China says the measures are about protecting national and economic security – as it accuses the West of protectionism.

The United States and Europe have been trying to decrease their dependence on China, which they accuse of unfair trade practices.

They’ve rolled out measures to boost their own industries.