The EU and US agree to a trade deal, but who won the negotiations?

A trade deal is done, but who won? The EU or the US?

A trade tariff deal has been agreed between the European Union and the United States.

The deal avoids threatened 30 percent tariffs, but some European leaders have already made their unhappiness clear.

Poland’s prime minister admitted that his country could lose $2bn.

France’s PM called the deal a submission and a dark day for Europe.

Plus, will new US cryptocurrency laws secure the dollar as the world’s safe-haven currency?

Also, who’s winning the fight for AI supremacy? And will the world’s economies be disrupted?