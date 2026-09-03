Will the US or China emerge as the AI superpower?

The US and China race to produce the world’s leading artificial intelligence.

Whoever emerges as the leading power in artificial intelligence could secure an advantage over their rivals for years to come. Only two countries are in this race – the United States and China. Control of key inputs like rare earth minerals and cutting-edge semiconductor chips could prove decisive.

Both powers are seeking allies and forming blocs like Pax Silica and WAICO to support their AI ambitions.

But what will it take to emerge as the winner in the battle of the AI superpowers?