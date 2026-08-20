Sport|Basketball

James Harden agrees to three-year, $97m Cleveland Cavaliers deal: Report

Harden, who is about to turn 37, previously declined a $42.3m player ⁠option on his contract in bid to secure a multi-year deal.

Save

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) moves the ball while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the second quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Harden moves the ball while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride in the second quarter during game four of the US Eastern Conference finals for the 2026 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs [File: Ken Blaze/Imagn Images via Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 20 Aug 2026

Former NBA MVP ‌and 11-time All-Star guard James ⁠Harden ⁠has agreed to a new three-year, $97m contract to return to the Cleveland ⁠Cavaliers, his agents told ESPN on Thursday.

Per his agents at Equity Sports, ⁠the deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 US basketball season and a trade kicker.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

Harden’s new deal comes one day after ‌the Cavaliers reportedly acquired fellow guard Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in a trade that also included the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden, who turns 37 next Wednesday, declined a $42.3m player ⁠option on his contract earlier ⁠this summer in a bid to secure a multi-year deal.

Cleveland acquired Harden from the Clippers at ⁠the February trade deadline and sent fellow All-Star guard ⁠Darius Garland to Los ⁠Angeles.

Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists in 26 regular-season games for the Cavaliers.

He has averages of ‌24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 1,221 regular- season appearances (1,007 starts) ‌with ‌the Oklahoma City Thunder (2009-12), Houston Rockets (2012-2021), Brooklyn Nets (2021-22), Philadelphia 76ers (2022-23), Clippers (2023-26) and Cavaliers.

Advertisement