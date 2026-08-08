NBA star Brandon Clarke died from heroin, cocaine effects, examiner rules

The Los Angeles County ‌Department of Medical Examiner reported on Friday ⁠that Memphis Grizzlies ⁠forward Brandon Clarke died due to the effects of heroin and cocaine.

The medical examiner ruled Clarke’s ⁠May 11 death an accident. The combined effects of multiple prescription medications were also identified as a significant contributing ⁠condition, though the specific medications were not disclosed. The full medical examiner’s report has not yet been released.

Clarke, 29, was discovered unresponsive in a bedroom at a residence ‌in California’s San Fernando Valley and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The medical examiner conducted an examination the following day before formally certifying the cause and manner of death on Friday.

Clarke spent his seven-year NBA career with Memphis after finishing ⁠his college career at Gonzaga. He averaged ⁠10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over 309 games (50 starts) and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2019-20.

Injuries limited Clarke during ⁠his final seasons. He missed more than a year after tearing an Achilles ⁠tendon in 2023 and appeared in ⁠only two games during the 2025-26 campaign because of knee and calf ailments.

About six weeks before his death, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas ‌on charges that included possession and trafficking of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.

Following Clarke’s death, the Grizzlies ‌remembered ‌him as an “outstanding teammate and an even better person” whose influence extended beyond the organisation and into the Memphis community.