Harden, an 11-time All-Star, was traded for the fifth time in his career after two and a half seasons at the LA Clippers.

The Cavaliers and Clippers ‌have finalised a trade that sends ‍11-time All-Star James ‍Harden to Cleveland, with Darius Garland and a second-round pick going to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic both reported late on Tuesday.

Harden, 36, ⁠was held out of the Clippers’ lineup the ​last two games for what the team labelled ‍personal reasons.

The former NBA MVP and three-time scoring champ is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in ‍44 games this ⁠season, his 17th in the NBA.

Harden could block any trade because he is technically under contract for just this season, which requires his approval for the swap. The second year of his two-year, $81.5m deal is a player ​option, which is not fully guaranteed.

Garland, ‌26, has been sidelined since January 14 with a Grade 1 right toe sprain.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 18.0 points ‌and 6.9 assists over 26 games this season. He is in the third ‌year of a five-year, $197.2m ⁠contract.

The Cavaliers (30-21) are in contention in the Eastern Conference, one of four teams with either 30 or 31 wins behind first-place ‌Detroit (36-12), which explains the desire to make a big move by acquiring Harden.

The Clippers, 23-26, remain in ‍play-in contention in the West, currently in ninth place.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3pm ‌ET (20:00 GMT).