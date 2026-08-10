Nelson was a five-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics but is best remembered for his innovative coaching style.

Hall of Famer Don Nelson, the coach with the second-most wins in NBA ‌history, died on Sunday. He was 86.

Nelson’s family announced the passing of the five-time champion as a player but didn’t divulge the manner ⁠of death.

“On Sunday morning our ⁠beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family,” the Nelson family statement read. “Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his ⁠friendship and revisiting treasured memories.”

Nelson was the all-time leader with 1,335 regular-season coaching victories when he retired in 2010, and was only later surpassed by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (1,390). His fast style and use of smaller athletic players became known as “Nellie Ball”.

The three-time Coach of the Year didn’t win ⁠any NBA titles during his 31-year overall tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks (1976-87), Golden State Warriors (1988-95, 2006-10), New York Knicks (1995-96) and Dallas Mavericks (1997-2005). But he put together 13 seasons of 50 or more wins, twice reaching 60 (once with the Bucks and once with the Mavericks).

“[Nelson] was a true basketball visionary who saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking,” the Warriors said in a statement. “His approach helped shape the game and paved the way ‌for generations of players and coaches who followed.

“More than anything, Don Nelson will be remembered for his authenticity, larger-than-life personality, and incredible passion for basketball, and his influence on the Warriors franchise will endure for years to come.”

‘Nelson revolutionized NBA basketball’

During Nelson’s time with the Mavericks, the club had its eye on Dirk Nowitzki, a prospect from Germany, as the 1998 NBA Draft approached. During the draft, the Milwaukee Bucks tabbed Nowitzki with the ninth overall pick and traded him to Dallas.

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Nowitzki developed into a big-time star during his seven seasons under Nelson. He later led the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title, won an MVP award and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ⁠in 2023.

“Nellie… You believed in me,” Nowitzki said on social media. “You saw things in my game before I ⁠ever realized I could do them. I’ve said it a million times and I will always say it: I don’t think my career could have turned out how it did without you being my first coach and giving me the freedom to play my game. I can only say THANK YOU. For everything.”

Nelson was inducted into the Hall ⁠of Fame as a coach in 2012.

As a player, Nelson won five NBA titles over 11 seasons with the Boston Celtics.

He initially reached the NBA with the Chicago Zephyrs (1962-63) after being the third overall draft pick. ⁠He then spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before joining a loaded ⁠Boston team and was one of seven Boston players to average double digits in scoring in 1967-68. He averaged a career-best 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in 1969-70.

In 134 career playoff games, Nelson averaged 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Celtics retired his number 19 jersey in 1978.

“Don Nelson revolutionized NBA basketball through his fearlessness, ingenuity and deep conviction,” ‌NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He spent nearly 50 years in the NBA – winning five championships as a player with the Boston Celtics before building one of the most successful and pioneering coaching careers in league history. He brought an unmistakable personality to everything he did, and his ‌impact ‌on our sport will continue to be felt for generations.

“I send my deepest condolences to Don’s family and many friends throughout our league.”

In college, Nelson averaged 21.1 points and 10.9 rebounds in 72 games over three seasons at Iowa.

Nelson won the 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to honor his overall contributions to basketball.