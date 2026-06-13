After a disappointing home World Cup in 2022, Asian Cup champions Qatar are looking for better showing in North America.

Who: Qatar vs Switzerland

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco, US

When: Saturday, 12pm local time (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: Keep up with all updates on Al Jazeera Sport

Asian champions Qatar begin their World Cup campaign on Saturday, looking to banish the memories of their dismal home tournament in 2022 when they lost all three group games.

The Middle East nation faces a tough opening Group B match in San Francisco, taking on a Switzerland side that are unbeaten in competitive matches since late 2024.

With Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina drawing 1-1 in their opener on Friday, both Qatar and Switzerland will be eyeing the chance to take control of the group with a victory on the US West Coast.

Qatar target their first World Cup points

Qatar return to the world stage four years after their home World Cup went sour. They lost all three matches in 2022 and scored a solitary goal, in an unprecedented low for a tournament host.

Since that disappointing tournament, Qatar have enjoyed success, winning the 2023 Asian Cup to defend their title in that competition.

They also qualified for this World Cup under their own steam, securing their spot in North America with a 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates in October 2025.

Their qualification campaign was revitalised after former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui took charge in May 2025.

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“When we arrived here one year ago, more or less, our goal was [qualification]. Our dream was that. Inshallah, we achieved it. With the help of this group. They made history,” Lopetegui told reporters on Friday.

“Now we don’t want to stop. We know the kind of opponents we face. We know that we are at the World Cup, but we want to follow our dream.

“In the same way, [we’re] thinking that no one gives us presents here. Now we want to be able to be as competitive as possible, starting with the first match tomorrow.”

Switzerland hope for their best-ever World Cup

Switzerland are making their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance, a feat matched only in Europe by France, Spain, England, Portugal and Germany.

But the Swiss have little to show for it, with round-of-16 exits in five of their past six appearances, and their last quarterfinal back in 1954.

The European nation is hoping for more in this World Cup and the team comes into the tournament in a confident mood, after going unbeaten in qualification, conceding just two goals.

“We just want to bring our ‘A’ game tomorrow. We will want to perform for Switzerland, for our families. Tomorrow we will take the first big step. This is going to be the best World Cup,” captain Granit Xhaka said on Friday.

“We are now impatient,” he added. “We are primed and ready. We are physically ready, we are mentally ready.”

Switzerland have largely stuck with the same group from the last World Cup, which includes emerging talents like Dan Ndoye and versatile newcomer Johan Manzambi in attack, supported by the dependable Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez, who have 365 caps combined.

How does the World Cup group stage work?

Qatar, Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina make up Group B.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups – along with the eight best third-placed teams – proceed to the next phase, the round of 32, which has been introduced at the World Cup for the first time.

Canada and Bosnia currently have one point apiece after their draw in Toronto.

What happened the last time Switzerland faced Qatar?

These two teams have only met once before, with Qatar stunning Switzerland 1-0 back in 2018.

An 88th-minute winner from Akram Afif was the difference as Qatar overcame an 88-place gap in the FIFA ranks to win an international friendly in Lugano.

Form guide:

(Last five games, latest first)

Qatar: D-L-L-D-L

Switzerland: D-W-D-L-D

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Qatar’s preparations for the World Cup have been far from ideal, with the US-Israel war on Iran forcing the postponement of friendlies against Serbia and Argentina.

They have only played two matches this year, losing 1-0 to Ireland in a friendly and drawing 0-0 with El Salvador in their most recent warm-up game.

Switzerland drew 1-1 with Australia in their final World Cup warm-up match.

Where to watch Qatar vs Switzerland?

Fans in Qatar can watch the match on beIN SPORTS, with kickoff scheduled for 10pm local time on Saturday evening.

In Switzerland, the game will begin at 9pm local time and supporters can catch all of the action on Swiss public broadcaster SRG SSR.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch it on ITV, while those in the United States can tune in to Fox.

Qatar and Switzerland team news

No issues for Julen Lopetegui on the injury front, with a fully fit squad to choose from.

He will likely stick with the attacking trio of Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif and Yusuf Abdurisag in a 4-3-3 formation.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin also has no injury concerns before this World Cup opener, with his main headache focused on which attacking options to start with.

Breel Embolo and Zeki Amdouni are pushing for starts in the final third.

Qatar’s predicted starting XI:

Mahmud Abunada (goalkeeper); Ayoub Al-Oui, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Homam Ahmed; Issa Laye, Ahmed Fathi, Jassim Gaber; Yusuf Abdurisag, Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior

Switzerland’s predicted starting XI:

Gregor Kobel (goalkeeper); Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye; Zeki Amdouni.