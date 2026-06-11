Top five ‘must-watch’ matches of the group stage at World Cup 2026

There are a record 72 group games at this summer’s tournament, and we’ve picked the matches that you shouldn’t miss.

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated World Cup 2026 page with all the latest news, match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings, real-time match results and schedules.

The group stages at FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a feast of football – and a test of endurance – with 72 matches scheduled across more than two weeks from June 11 until June 27.

With numerous games being played each day, the fixture list looks a little overwhelming for the first few weeks of the tournament.

To help you out, we’ve picked the five “must-watch” fixtures of the group stage.

⚽️ Brazil vs Morocco

East Rutherford, New Jersey, US – June 13, 6pm (22:00 GMT).

This Group C fixture should be the highlight of the first weekend of the tournament, as five-time champions Brazil take on Qatar 2022 surprise package Morocco in New Jersey.

Brazil come into the tournament with an ageing squad, but can still point to several superstars amongst their ranks, including Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. With veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti in charge, expect them to make the latter stages this summer.

Morocco will be bidding to emulate their record run to the semifinals in Qatar. They arrive in North America as African Cup of Nations champions, after being retrospectively awarded the title following a controversial final defeat to Senegal. Big names include Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi.

⚽️ Netherlands vs Japan

Dallas, Texas, US – June 14, 3pm (20:00 GMT).

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A cracking fixture to kick off Group F, as Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side take on the much-fancied Japan at the enormous 94,000 seat Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Netherlands are seeking to win the World Cup for the first time and will be given a stern examination by a Japanese team, which are no strangers to causing upsets at the World Cup.

At Qatar 2022, Samurai Blue defeated both Germany and Spain in the group stage before losing to Croatia on penalties in the round of 16.

Both of these teams will be looking to top Group F, with Sweden and Tunisia unlikely to pose too many challenges in their other matches.

⚽️ France vs Senegal

East Rutherford, New Jersey, US – June 16, 3pm (19:00 GMT).

These two sides have not played for more than two decades, and their last encounter was an unforgettable affair.

Senegal stunned France – and the world – by beating the defending champions 1-0 in the opening game of the Japan-South Korea World Cup in 2002.

The long-awaited rematch takes place in New Jersey and should be an equally intriguing encounter.

Group I has been labelled the “Group of Death” at this tournament, with Norway and Iraq also involved. Expect the winner of this encounter to be in with a good chance of topping the table.

⚽️ England vs Croatia

Dallas, Texas, US – June 17, 3pm (20:00 GMT).

This matchup is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semifinal, when Croatia came from behind to reach the final against France in Russia.

The two sides have met three times since then, with England winning twice and the other fixture a goalless draw.

This contest will be a huge test for England coach Thomas Tuchel, who is leading the Three Lions into a tournament for the first time.

With Ghana and Panama making up Group L, this game should go a long way in deciding who finishes the group stage on top.

⚽️ Colombia vs Portugal

Miami, Florida, US – June 27, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT).

The Miami Stadium should be electric for this Saturday evening match as Group K comes to a close.

Tickets for this group-stage fixture at Miami Stadium are completely sold out – and such is the immense spectator demand for this matchup that recognised resale sites have tickets listed between $2,200 and $3,000, making it the most expensive group-stage match of the 2026 tournament.

Colombia were very strong in World Cup qualifying and will look to Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez to provide plenty of attacking flair.

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In a group containing Uzbekistan and DR Congo, this could well be the encounter that decides top spot. Portugal will start as favourites – but expect plenty of fireworks.