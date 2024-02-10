In Pictures

Football

Qatar defends AFC Asian Cup in historic win against Jordan

Akram Afif was person of the match, sealing Qatar’s win with a hat-trick of penalties.

Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the AFC Asian Cup
Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the AFC Asian Cup [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Qatar successfully defended their Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday at Lusail Stadium where Akram Afif converted three penalties as the hosts won their second continental title.

Jordan were playing in their first Asian Cup final and seeking their first major trophy, but it was Qatar who prevailed in front of 86,492 fans including Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

After Afif opened the score in the 22nd minute with a penalty kick, Jordan’s attack pressed but could not break through until the second half, when in the 67th minute, Yazan Al-Naimat scored the equaliser.

Jordan’s relief was short-lived; only a few minutes later, Afif scored his second penalty and eventually sealed things for Qatar when he completed his hat-trick with a third goal from the penalty spot.

Afif, who was tossed into the air by his teammates after the final whistle, also picked up the award for player of the match and most valuable player of the tournament.

“Scoring penalties is because of the confidence my teammates had in me. It’s not about technique or choosing the angle, it’s the feeling of having my team behind me,” Afif said.

Meanwhile, Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta said, “We weren’t focused in the first half and we made mistakes. There were easy opportunities to score but we didn’t. The timing of the two penalties [in the second half] was harsh.

“But I want to congratulate the players. They’ve gained confidence and opened horizons for the future. Maybe we can win in future tournaments.”

Qatar's Almoez Ali in action with Jordan's Nizar Al Rashdan
Qatar's Almoez Ali in action with Jordan's Nizar Al-Rashdan. [Ibraheem al-Omari/Reuters]
Qatar's Akram Afif scores their second goal from the penalty spot
Akram Afif scores Qatar's second goal from the penalty spot. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Qatar fans inside the stadium before the match
Qatar fans cheered for their team, heating up the atmosphere in Lusail Stadium. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Jordan's Ali Olwan shoots at goal with an overhead kick
Jordan's Ali Olwan shoots at the goal. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Qatar's players celebrate after winning the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup
Qatar's players celebrate after winning the AFC Asian Cup final. [Giuseppe Cacace/AFP]
Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates with teammates
Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates with teammates after winning the AFC Asian Cup. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Qatar's Khalid Muneer celebrates after winning the AFC Asian Cup
Qatar's Khalid Muneer celebrates with his teammates after the match. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Akram Afif celebrates with the Top Goal Scorer Award trophy during the podium ceremony
Qatar's forward Akram Afif celebrates with the Top Goal Scorer Award trophy during the podium ceremony. [Giuseppe Cacace/AFP]
Qatar players lift the trophy
Qatar players celebrate after winning the AFC Asian Cup. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Qatar fans celebrate their team winning the AFC Asian Cup in Doha's Souq Waqif [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar fans took the party from Lusail Stadium to Doha's Souq Waqif. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar fans celebrate their team winning the AFC Asian Cup in Doha's Souq Waqif [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Thousands of Qatar fans celebrate their team winning the AFC Asian Cup in Souq Waqif. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]