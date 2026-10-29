Manchester United’s Carrick backs Fernandes and is expected to face Chelsea

Michael Carrick will manage Man Utd at Chelsea on Saturday despite sacking rumours, and says team captain Bruno Fernandes will return.

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick, under pressure after a woeful run of results, said on Thursday that he was “here to do my job”, insisting he needed “no assurances” over his future at Old Trafford.

Carrick also said he was unsurprised to still be in charge and gave his backing to United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes was left on the bench for last week’s loss at home to Bournemouth following his criticism of Carrick’s tactics in a 4-1 thrashing by Como.

“He’s the one that’s kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he’ll continue to do that,” Carrick told reporters on Thursday.

Carrick’s position has been the subject of intense speculation after a miserable run of eight football games without a win.

Sunday’s 3-0 humbling loss at home to Bournemouth left the English giants one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The 20-time English champions have won just two of 12 matches in all competitions this season, with a return of seven points from eight league games representing their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

Carrick was widely expected to be sacked this week, but he remains in charge after a show of support from the club’s hierarchy.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match away to Chelsea, the former United and England midfielder was in a defiant mood.

Asked if he was still surprised to be in post, Carrick said: “No, I am here to do the best for the team, and I am desperate to make us better and improve things, so I’m not surprised, no.”

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Carrick “doesn’t need assurances” from Manchester United, he said.

Carrick was equally adamant he did not require public backing from the United hierarchy.

“I don’t need assurances from anyone,” he said. “I totally get the position, I get the job, the responsibility, I get what comes with that.”

Questioned on Fernandes’s position, Carrick said leaving him on the bench against Bournemouth was a “decision for the game”.

“That’s it. Bruno is fully committed to this football club. I’ve got no issues with that; we move forward. We’re looking forward to the game at the weekend now.”

Carrick appears to have the backing of the United faithful, being warmly applauded by fans as he made his way down the tunnel following the defeat by Bournemouth.

Moments later, a chorus of boos erupted as the players left the pitch, as supporters made clear where they think the blame lies for United’s poor performances.

Carrick was handed a two-year deal in May after inspiring a revival as caretaker boss that saw United finish third in the Premier League and return to the Champions League after struggling under manager Ruben Amorim.

But results have been so bad this season that former United captain Gary Neville, who played alongside Carrick at Old Trafford, said on Thursday that “sometimes a manager needs sacking for their own good”.

Carrick, however, was adamant he would not walk away from his job, saying: “I’ve said it before, I care about what the supporters think. I care about what we give them, and what we offer them, and what they see.

“I know this job, I know what it brings, I know what we need to do really to be better. I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything else.”

This season’s drastic decline is an all-too-familiar story for United supporters, who last witnessed a Premier League title triumph 13 years ago under Alex Ferguson.

But Carrick insisted his much-criticised players felt the sting of poor results every bit as much as the fans.

“The boys are hungry,” he said. “We’re hurting because we haven’t won enough football games. But there is an intensity, an edge, a hunger to do better.”