Carrick stays on as Manchester United manager for crucial Chelsea match

Carrick will be in charge of football’s Man United when they visit Chelsea on October 31, reports in British media say.

Michael Carrick remains in charge of Manchester United and has led the football team’s training at their Carrington training ground, giving the under-pressure manager and his players another opportunity to revive a season that has ⁠drifted alarmingly off course.

Carrick’s future had appeared in serious doubt after Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth extended United’s winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left them hovering one point above the Premier League relegation ⁠zone in 16th place.

Senior club officials held talks on Monday amid mounting speculation over Carrick’s position, with potential replacements already being linked to the job by British media reports.

However, no decision was announced, and the former United midfielder reported for work as normal, overseeing preparations for Saturday’s league trip to Chelsea.

Reports in British media said Carrick and his players will have the ‌opportunity to turn the situation around, with the club focused on preparing for Saturday and showing a response on the pitch.

Amid Sunday’s frustration at Old Trafford, supporters levelled their anger at the players rather than the manager.

As Carrick made his way towards the tunnel after the final whistle, thousands of fans sang his name and applauded him. The mood shifted seconds later when cheers turned to angry boos as the players made their way off the pitch.

The scene was a reflection of the goodwill the 45-year-old Carrick still enjoys among a fanbase ⁠that remembers both his decorated 12-year playing career at United and the measured manner in ⁠which he has carried himself.

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He has repeatedly accepted responsibility for the team’s struggles while shielding his players from scrutiny.

“I totally understand the situation,” he said after Sunday’s loss. “I’m not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I’m carrying on as normal, and I love this place.

“I always ⁠do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything, really.”