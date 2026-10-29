Bayern celebrate Kane’s Ballon d’Or, Kompany’s discharge with Magdeburg win

Harry Kane gets a guard of honour before the Bayern Munich match, while Vincent Kompany is out of hospital after collapsing on the pitch.

Bayern Munich rested newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane as they cruised past second-tier Magdeburg 6-1 in the German Cup second round.

On Monday, Kane became the first English player since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the prestigious award, football’s top individual honour, and was rested two days later as his club managed his workload in advance of a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures.

The England captain, who was also the first Bayern player to win the Ballon d’Or in 45 years and the first at a German club to do so since 1996, was given a guard of honour before the match and waved to the adoring home crowd at the Allianz Arena as he walked out.

Kane is set to be celebrated again by home fans before Saturday’s table-topping Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, with both sides level on points.

The 33-year-old striker remained on the bench throughout Wednesday’s fixture in which Michael Olise scored twice, either side of Ismael Saibari’s goal.

Two strikes in three minutes from Alphonso Davies and Nathaniel Brown eased matters further in the second half, before David Santos Daiber netted the sixth in stoppage time.

With assistant coach Aaron Danks on the bench for the second successive match after coach Vincent Kompany collapsed during a training session last week, Bayern were troubled in the first half when Magdeburg briefly equalised and also hit the post on the stroke of half-time.

But the visitors could not keep up with Bayern’s tempo after the break as the hosts eased into the next round with the game topped by teenager Santos-Daiber’s finale.

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The Bavarians, who lead the Bundesliga title race, face rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Klassiker on Saturday before travelling to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Kompany discharged from hospital

Kompany was discharged from hospital following his collapse, board member for sport Max Eberl said on Wednesday.

The Belgian coach had been rushed to hospital on Friday after he collapsed during a second team training session. He had been nursing a virus in the days before his collapse and had missed some of his team’s training sessions.

“Given the circumstances, he’s doing well,” Eberl told broadcaster ARD before the Magdeburg match on Wednesday.

“He was discharged from the hospital today. That is the biggest and best news for all of us.”

“It’s a meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. He will now rest and take medication, and I am certain that he will very soon be back on the touchline, operating at 100 percent.”

No date has been set for Kompany’s return, with Eberl saying the Belgian would resume his duties only after receiving medical clearance.

His assistant, Danks, has been in charge of the team since then and was on the bench for Sunday’s 3-1 win at Freiburg.