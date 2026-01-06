Man Utd manager talk ‘waste of time’ says favourite Glasner

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner after sacking Ruben Amorim.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner on Tuesday batted away questions over the managerial vacancy at Manchester United, saying cryptically he is “not allowed to bet”.

The Austrian is among the bookies’ favourites to replace Ruben Amorim, who was sacked on Monday after 14 months at Old Trafford.

Glasner, 51, has impressed since arriving at Palace in 2024, leading them to their first major trophy by winning the Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) last season.

The Palace boss, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said last month that talks over a potential new deal at Selhurst Park were on hold.

Speaking on the eve of his side’s home game against high-flying Aston Villa, he was evasive when asked about the United job.

“I’m not allowed to bet,” he said. “My contract has one paragraph [that says] I’m not allowed to bet. I don’t look at it.”

Glasner was asked whether it would be wise to back him to be United’s next manager.

“I also can’t give insider information because also I would be breaking my contract,” he said with a smile.

“I’m Crystal Palace manager. It just makes no sense and it’s wasted time for you to ask me any more questions, so I don’t talk about any other club.”

Glasner said the length of managers’ contracts had limited meaning.

“You can win trophies and six months later you aren’t the manager there anymore, so I think if you see the length of a contract it doesn’t mean anything about the future,” he said.

“Even if I sign a new contract, you could ask me every day, ‘What’s the future?’

“Ruben Amorim said he had 18 months left in his press conference, and he’s not the manager anymore.

“There’s one situation that keeps you in your job when you’re a manager – this is being successful.”