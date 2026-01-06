Real Madrid’s Mbappe out of Spanish Super Cup derby with Atletico

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabia-hosted Spanish Super Cup due to a knee injury.

Real Madrid’s French international striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the Spanish Super Cup this week as he recovers from a knee sprain.

The Spanish giants did not name the French superstar, the team’s top goalscorer, in their squad on Tuesday for the tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe was diagnosed with the issue last week, with the expectation that the 27-year-old would likely be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Xabi Alonso’s side face city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the semifinals, with Barcelona taking on Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The Spanish coach is under pressure after a disappointing start to the season, with his team trailing champions Barca by four points in La Liga.

Alonso had told journalists last week that would “do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible”.

Adding, “We’re going to be pushing the deadlines; it’s very much a matter of feelings. When is as soon as possible? That’s the question. I don’t know. The Super Cup? We hope.”

Mbappe equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 ⁠goals in a calendar year for Real in their 2-0 La Liga win over Sevilla ​on December 20.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker’s form is in stark contrast with his strike partner, Vinicius Junior, who scored 22 goals last season, but has struck just five times ‌across all competitions this term and has not ⁠found the net since October.