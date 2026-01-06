Who could be the next Manchester United manager?

Al Jazeera looks at five potential favourites tipped to lead Man United after Ruben Amorim’s sacking as manager.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new manager after the Premier League club sacked Ruben Amorim from the job on Monday.

The European giants have gone through 10 managers – permanent, interim and caretaker – in the 12 years since the retirement of their legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012-2013 season.

Amorim, who was touted as a long-term appointment, lasted just 14 months and made his unceremonious exit hours after a disparaging news conference in which he exhorted the club’s scouting department and sporting director “to do their job”.

Announcing his departure, United’s statement said it was “the right time to make a change” since the club was placed sixth in the Premier League and added that former player and academy coach Darren Fletcher would take charge of the team for its next two games.

Who are the favourites to be the new United manager?

The Premier League’s most successful club have not given any indication about the appointment of their next manager, but fans, experts and the British media have been circulating a few names.

These include former players, current Premier League managers, sacked Premier League managers and England managers:

Oliver Glasner

The current manager of Crystal Palace, whom he guided to their first FA Cup title in 2025, earned a subsequent spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2025-26 season.

Glasner has been among the most heavily linked names for the job at United, especially as he is likely to leave Palace this season. His contract with the club expires at the end of the current season, and the Austrian has indicated that talks on a new contract are currently on hold.

The 51-year-old has an 11-year managerial experience, having coached two teams in the Austrian top tier, as well as Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the German league.

Darren Fletcher

The former United midfielder, who graduated from the Manchester United Academy to first time in 2003 and spent 12 years playing under Ferguson, is among the favourites after landing the interim manager’s role.

Fletcher has been the head coach of United’s academy since July and was the first choice to steer the ship after Amorim’s exit.

A firm fan favourite during his playing days, the 41-year-old could take the route of his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who earned the full-time manager’s role after coming on as interim manager.

Enzo Maresca

While Maresca’s departure from Chelsea was similar to Amorim’s at United, the Italian had a successful first season in London, winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup.

The former Manchester City U-23 and Parma manager led Leicester City back to the Premier League in 2024 before being snapped up by Chelsea.

Maresca has been favoured to swiftly find a role in the top tier of European football, and Old Trafford could be his next stop.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer’s playing and managerial spells at United have endeared him to the club’s faithful, who insist that his knowledge of the “Fergie Way” could bring back the glory days.

In terms of results, the Norwegian did not land any major trophies during his reign at United but managed to lead the team to a Europa League final and a second-place finish in 2021.

Solskjaer is currently out of work, having been sacked by Turkish side Besiktas after eight months in charge.

Thomas Tuchel

The current England manager is focused on leading the Three Lions at the upcoming World Cup, but his name is being thrown around for the job at United before the new season’s beginning in August 2026.

The German is no stranger to winning trophies at major European clubs, having done it at Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich.