Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim as manager, bringing an end to his chaotic 14-month reign, the club has confirmed.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Former United player and academy coach Darren Fletcher has been brought in on an interim basis and will take charge of the team for their next game against Burnley on Wednesday.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” the club’s statement went on to add.

“This will give the team the best opportunity for the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

Amorim, brought in from Sporting Club of Portugal amid fanfare in November 2024, the 40-year-old led United to 24 wins during his 63 games in charge.

Ruben led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

More to follow…