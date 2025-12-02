Cappadocia – cultural crossroads
Millions visit this key stop on the Silk Road, where history meets natural beauty.
Published On 2 Dec 2025
Traces of Silk
Cappadocia, in the middle of Turkiye, is a place where ancient history and natural beauty collide. As an important stop on the Silk Road, Cappadocia has always attracted travellers. These days, its unique landscape and fascinating past help to draw almost four million visitors a year.
This is the third episode of 'Traces of Silk', a five-part series that looks at the legacy of the ancient Silk Road in Turkiye and the impact that history still has today.
