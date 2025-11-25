Bursa - city of silk
The Ottoman empire's first capital has always been a silk production hub. Today, new generations keep traditions alive.
Traces of Silk
Bursa is about 150 kilometres from Istanbul and was once the capital of the Ottoman empire. It has always been an important centre for silk production. Today, new generations are building on this cultural heritage and keeping the city’s silk traditions alive.
This is the second episode of 'Traces of Silk', a five-part series that looks at the legacy of the ancient Silk Road in Turkiye and the impact that history still has today.
