Van - gateway to the East
An ancient fortress reveals a rich history in a city now equally famous for its breakfast and cats.
Published On 30 Dec 2025
Traces of Silk
Van is a city in the far east of Turkiye, near the border with Iran – a strategic location that many rulers have sought to take advantage of over the centuries. Its ancient fortress remains a testament to that history, although these days Van is equally famous for its breakfasts and its cats.
This is the final episode of 'Traces of Silk', a five-part series that looks at the legacy of the ancient Silk Road in Turkiye and the impact that history still has today.
