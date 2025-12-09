Konya – spice and spirituality
Sufi poet Rumi left his spiritual legacy in this Turkish city on the ancient Silk Road.
Published On 9 Dec 2025
Traces of Silk
Konya was where the Sufi poet Rumi made his home and left his spiritual legacy. It’s also a place where Silk Road spice traders have left their mark.
We visit Konya for the fourth episode of 'Traces of Silk', a five-part series that looks at the legacy of the ancient Silk Road in Turkiye and the impact that history still has today.
Watch the rest of the series:
Istanbul - the world's marketplace
Bursa - city of silk
Cappadocia - cultural crossroads