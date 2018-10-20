Former US Housing Secretary Julian Castro says Obama 'pushed for investment in urban communities throughout the US'.

Top US Democrat and likely 2020 presidential candidate, Julian Castro defends the Obama administration's record in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, saying the situation would have been much worse under presidents like George W Bush and Donald Trump.

"Black wealth was decimated by two-thirds because of the housing crisis," Castro tells Mehdi Hasan.

"And President Obama forthrightly pushed for investment in urban communities throughout the US. And by the time that we reached early 2017, when his administration was over, black wealth had begun to recover. It was better than it was when he took office."

