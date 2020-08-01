Health Minister Lena Hallengren discusses Sweden's coronavirus death toll, the worst by far in Scandinavia.

Sweden's unorthodox approach to handling the health crisis has made headlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike most European Union members, the Swedes did not impose any strict lockdown measures. It remained business as usual in Stockholm and elsewhere, even when cases peaked there.

While the relaxed strategy is expected to ease the impact on the economy, Sweden has the worst death toll by far in Scandinavia.

So what went wrong? And what should have been done differently?

Sweden's minister for health and social affairs, Lena Hallengren, talks to Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera