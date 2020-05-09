In this special we track media projects pushing boundaries of COVID-19 coverage, from China to Europe and the Americas.

In our non-stop coverage of the media side of the coronavirus pandemic over the past few months, we have trained our lens on its more troubling aspects: From misinformation being spread by citizens, journalists and governments alike to the war of narratives being waged by great powers.

But COVID-19 has also brought out the best in the fourth estate: People who are producing vital coverage, sometimes designed and delivered in new ways to help us understand a story laden with complexities.

In this special edition of The Listening Post, we track four path-breaking media projects from four different parts of the world, each of them using a different medium.

From the United States and Brazil - countries whose presidents have repeatedly misinformed their electorates - Flo Phillips and Johanna Hoes hear from two medical experts-turned-broadcasters respectively; one through his podcast, the other over YouTube.

Later in the episode Daniel Turi takes us to Europe - virtually, of course - and a media aggregator that bypasses Silicon Valley's advertising-driven algorithms and onto smart COVID-19 analysis you might otherwise miss.

But Meenakshi Ravi starts the programme where the coronavirus story began, in China, where a Beijing-based magazine is proving that, even with the authorities ready to pounce, it can produce valuable journalism on the biggest news story of our time.

Contributors:

Zhan Zhang - research fellow, China Media Observatory

Abdul El-Sayed - creator and host, America Dissected and author, Healing Politics: A Doctor's Journey Into the Heart of our Political Epidemic

Atila Iamarino - science communicator and co-host, Nerdologia

Evgeny Morozov - creator, The Syllabus

Produced by: Meenakshi Ravi, Flo Phillips, Daniel Turi and Ryan Kohls

