Lockdowns meant businesses were forced to terminate staff and cut spending.
One of France's biggest trade unions is calling for a nationwide strike on Thursday to demand better protection for workers during these times.
But with economies struggling, will governments listen?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Julien Hoez - European Policy analyst and member of French President Emmanuel Macron's party
Nayla Glaise - Member, French CGT trade union
Petros Fassoulas - Secretary-general, European Movement International
Source: Al Jazeera News