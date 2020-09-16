Coronavirus pandemic is devastating economies worldwide. Lockdowns meant businesses were forced to cut spending.

One of France's biggest trade unions is calling for a nationwide strike on Thursday to demand better protection for workers during these times.

But with economies struggling, will governments listen?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Julien Hoez - European Policy analyst and member of French President Emmanuel Macron's party

Nayla Glaise - Member, French CGT trade union

Petros Fassoulas - Secretary-general, European Movement International

Source: Al Jazeera News