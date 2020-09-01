Rebel groups and Sudan's transitional government signed an agreement to end the Darfur conflict.

It is being hailed as a new beginning for Sudan.

After nearly 20 years of conflict, the transitional government and rebel groups have agreed to end fighting in the Darfur region, as well as the states of South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

Neighbouring South Sudan helped to negotiate the peace agreement during the past year.

However, at least two armed groups refused to sign the deal, and previous accords in 2006 and 2011 have failed to end the violence.

Will this latest agreement hold?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Alex De Waal - Executive director, World Peace Foundation

Jamelah Ahmed - US legislative aide and member of the Sudan Task Force

Cameron Hudson -Former chief of staff, Office of the US Special Envoy to Sudan

Source: Al Jazeera News