Negotiators from the highest level are sitting in the same room following dozens of rounds of talks, prisoner exchanges, and a ceasefire against United States forces.

Among the main challenges are the establishment of a mutual and long-lasting ceasefire and the integration of the Taliban into the government of Afghanistan.

There is an even bigger challenge of contesting ideologies between the pro-Western government and the Taliban, which still envisions a strict Islamic system for Afghanistan.

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mushtaq Rahim - founding member of the think-tank Afghanistan Affairs Unit and a former member of the High Peace Council

Sultan Barakat - director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute

Omar Samad - former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council

