Afghanistan's government meets the Taliban for the first time, but they have big differences.

Negotiators from the highest level are sitting in the same room following dozens of rounds of talks, prisoner exchanges, and a ceasefire against United States forces.

Among the main challenges are the establishment of a mutual and long-lasting ceasefire and the integration of the Taliban into the government of Afghanistan.

There is an even bigger challenge of contesting ideologies between the pro-Western government and the Taliban, which still envisions a strict Islamic system for Afghanistan.

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mushtaq Rahim - founding member of the think-tank Afghanistan Affairs Unit and a former member of the High Peace Council

Sultan Barakat - director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute

Omar Samad - former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council

Source: Al Jazeera News