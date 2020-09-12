Negotiators from the highest level are sitting in the same room following dozens of rounds of talks, prisoner exchanges, and a ceasefire against United States forces.
Among the main challenges are the establishment of a mutual and long-lasting ceasefire and the integration of the Taliban into the government of Afghanistan.
There is an even bigger challenge of contesting ideologies between the pro-Western government and the Taliban, which still envisions a strict Islamic system for Afghanistan.
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Mushtaq Rahim - founding member of the think-tank Afghanistan Affairs Unit and a former member of the High Peace Council
Sultan Barakat - director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute
Omar Samad - former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada and a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council
Source: Al Jazeera News