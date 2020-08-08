US State Department shows support for former Saudi intelligence agent who is suing Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

What is reported to be a foiled murder plot is putting further strain on the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Former Saudi intelligence agent Saad al-Jabri is suing the Saudi Crown Prince in the US, alleging Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) sent the "hit squad" that murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi to kill him in Canada.

In a rare rebuke, the US State Department praised al-Jabri and demanded answers about the safety of his children, who went missing in March.

Will US President Donald Trump, a staunch MBS supporter, be forced to take action?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Khalil Jahshan - executive director, Arab Center Washington DC

Mahjoob Zweiri - director, Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University

Rami Khouri - senior fellow at Issam Fares Institute, American University of Beirut

Source: Al Jazeera News