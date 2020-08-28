Passports and citizenship are being obtained in Cyprus by rich people from a number of countries.

An Al Jazeera investigation has revealed Cyprus has been providing European passports to convicted criminals and high-level political figures.

The large leak of passport data to Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit exposes serious flaws to the island's so-called "golden passport" scheme that has generated more than $8bn for its government.

The European justice commissioner says he will consider legal action against Cyprus. But can it be stopped?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Laure Brillaud - Senior policy officer at Transparency International covering the European Union

Praxoula Antoniadou - President of the United Democrats political party and former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Cyprus

Jelena Dzankic - Co-director of the Global Citizenship Observatory at the European University Institute

