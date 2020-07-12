Anti-government protests have left several people dead with the opposition demanding President Keita's resignation.

It has been described as the worst civil unrest Mali has seen in decades.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita promised to form a national unity government. The country has been without one since elections earlier this year.

Keita dissolved the constitutional court, which had faced controversy since it overturned provisional results from parliamentary elections in March.

But will that be enough to restore peace? And what if turmoil spirals out of control?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Fatima Al Ansar - special adviser to the Malian minister of foreign affairs

Noufal Abboud - director of The Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation and a specialist on West African affairs

William Lawrence - former US diplomat in West Africa

Source: Al Jazeera