George Floyd's death sparked an unprecedented wave of anger against racism, both in the United States and globally.

African American George Floyd has been buried in his hometown of Houston.

He is going to change the world, according to his brother.

It is hoped his story will become a turning point in the fight against racism - and that is not just in the United States.

Rallies over racial oppression and police brutality are spanning continents: from the United Kingdom to Senegal, tens of thousands of people are kneeling, or chanting - "I can't breathe."

The gestures represent the moments a white police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.

So, how challenging is it to combat racism around the globe?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Treva Lindsey - associate professor of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at The Ohio State University

Thembisa Fakude - researcher at the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies

Udo Enwereuzor - head of race and ethnicity equality for COSPE, Cooperation for the Development of Emerging Countries

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies