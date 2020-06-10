African American George Floyd has been buried in his hometown of Houston.
He is going to change the world, according to his brother.
It is hoped his story will become a turning point in the fight against racism - and that is not just in the United States.
Rallies over racial oppression and police brutality are spanning continents: from the United Kingdom to Senegal, tens of thousands of people are kneeling, or chanting - "I can't breathe."
The gestures represent the moments a white police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.
So, how challenging is it to combat racism around the globe?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Treva Lindsey - associate professor of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at The Ohio State University
Thembisa Fakude - researcher at the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies
Udo Enwereuzor - head of race and ethnicity equality for COSPE, Cooperation for the Development of Emerging Countries
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies