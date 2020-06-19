Supreme Court blocks US President Trump's attempt to roll back protection for children of undocumented immigrants.

They are known as "Dreamers": the children of undocumented immigrants who sought a better life in the United States - and their American dream is safe, for now.

The Supreme Court has blocked US President Donald Trump's attempt to end a programme that protects them from deportation.

The justices said Trump's administration did not follow proper legal procedure.

It was the second Supreme Court ruling against the president this week, prompting an angry response from Trump on Twitter.

Will the president try again to reverse the policy, known as DACA, and how will the ruling shape the election just five months away?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Vincent Warren - executive director at the Center for Constitutional Rights

Adolfo Franco - US Republican political strategist

Lara Brown - director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University

Source: Al Jazeera News